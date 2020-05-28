Outdoor visitation allowed at assisted living facilities, some intermediate care facilities starting June 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for those with developmental disabilities can start allowing outdoor visitation on June 8.

ASSISTED LIVING: Assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities that are properly prepared can begin to allow outdoor visitation in #Ohio beginning on June 8th. #InThisTogetherOhio #StaySafeOhio #ResponsibleRestartOhio pic.twitter.com/mCOoWGEFoK — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 28, 2020

Governor DeWine made the announcement at his news conference on Thursday, saying the decision to move forward was the culmination of factors including the impact on the quality of life of a prolonged loss of connection can have on an individual, requests from families and residents, and consultation with advocates and providers.

“We’re going to start with those two, we are not to nursing homes yet. I know that causes anguish for a lot of people who are watching this, but we’re trying to do this so that we don’t increase the COVID inside the nursing homes or the assisted living or the intermediate care facilities,” DeWine said.

Guidelines for visitation were developed in a partnership between the Academy for Senior Health Sciences, LeadingAge Ohio, the Ohio Assisted Living Association, the Ohio Health Care Association, and the Ohio Medical Director’s Association.

DeWine acknowledged that each facility is different and that there will be flexibility in the guidelines put forth in order to allow each facility to figure out a plan that works for them. However, each facility will be asked to come up with a policy that includes temperature screenings, symptom reporting for visitors, set hours and lengths of time for visits, proper social distancing measures and proper use of masks.