DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, there have been 1,031 fatal crashes involving motorcycles in Ohio since 2019.

Data from OTSO shows that an average of 87% of motorcycle fatalities involved riders who were untrained. To combat these statistics, the Motorcycle Ohio program is teaching rider safety courses at 32 training sites across the state.

The program, offered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, provides different levels of motorcycle safety courses for riders based on their skill levels and objectives.

Registration opens Jan. 23 for the following options:

Basic Rider Skills (BRS) : recommended for novice riders. During this 16-hour course, students will participate in four hours of classroom, and 12 hours of on-cycle training covering topics such as cornering, braking, swerving, and traffic interaction. No experience is required, and Motorcycle Ohio provides the motorcycles and helmets.

: recommended for novice riders. During this 16-hour course, students will participate in four hours of classroom, and 12 hours of on-cycle training covering topics such as cornering, braking, swerving, and traffic interaction. No experience is required, and Motorcycle Ohio provides the motorcycles and helmets. Returning Riders (BRS-RR) : recommended for intermediate riders. This eight-hour course is designed for riders 18 and older who have been riding with a two-wheel temporary permit for more than one year, or a two-wheeled experienced rider returning after an extended time away. Students will participate in two hours of classroom instruction, take an on-cycle evaluation to assess their skill level, and then complete six hours of on-cycle training.

: recommended for intermediate riders. This eight-hour course is designed for riders 18 and older who have been riding with a two-wheel temporary permit for more than one year, or a two-wheeled experienced rider returning after an extended time away. Students will participate in two hours of classroom instruction, take an on-cycle evaluation to assess their skill level, and then complete six hours of on-cycle training. Basic Rider Skills 2 (BRS-2): recommended for riders looking for a refresher course or to bond with a new motorcycle. During this seven-hour course, students will participate in on-cycle training without a formal classroom setting while using their own street legal two-wheeled motorcycle.

Each program costs $75, student workbooks included. Participants must have a validated motorcycle temporary permit before the first riding session. Upon successful completion of any course, the student will earn a 60-day Bureau of Motor Vehicles skill test waiver for a motorcycle license or endorsement.

To find out more about how to prepare for a course and enroll, visit motorcycle.ohio.gov.