OSU researchers using experimental therapy to combat excess inflammation in COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – OSU researchers at the Wexner Medical Center are the first in the state to test an experimental therapy that reduces uncontrolled inflammation associated with COVID-19 patients that has been linked to severe respiratory distress, heart inflammation, multi-organ failure, and even death.

Doctors are using the SeaStar Medical CLR 2.0 filter to remove immune system proteins called cytokines from patient blood. The cytokines can ignite severe inflammation that causes the lungs to fill with fluid, making it difficult to breathe. As a result, patients could develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, multi-organ failure, and myocarditis.

“By limiting the cytokines in the blood, we can prevent the disease from getting worse, allowing supportive therapy to work and potentially reversing the damage the severe inflammation caused,” said Dr. Omar Al-Qudsi, principal investigator, assistant professor of anesthesiology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and intensivist at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

The therapy is given to patients on a ventilator who have severe acute respiratory distress syndrome or mild acute respiratory distress syndrome and multi-organ failure. The recipients are put on a continuous renal replacement therapy, using the SeaStar filter, for six to 12 hours. The therapy is stopped once inflammatory markers in the blood are normalized.

Seven patients have received the treatment so far.

The filter is normally used to reduce inflammation in brain dead organ donors. It’s being used in COVID-19 patients under the filter’s Food and Drug Administration 510(k) indication for use when removal of excess fluid is indicated.

The Wexner Medical Center is part of a national multi-center trial where researchers will administer the therapy to patients and monitor levels of cytokines in the blood in order to test how quickly they fall in comparison to those who have not received the therapy.