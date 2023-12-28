DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive sober during New Year’s celebrations.

New Year’s Day is one of the deadliest days on U.S. roadways, so OSP is reminding drivers of the zero-tolerance policy that is part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign.

OSP will have troopers out on Ohio roadways to monitor for possible impaired driving.

During last year’s New Year’s reporting period, 11 fatal crashes killed 13 people. Alcohol and/or drugs were involved in nine of those crashes.

Troopers also made 219 impaired-driving arrests during the reporting period.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 13,384 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2021,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA manager of Public and Government Affairs. “With many people celebrating the New Year and then getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking, January 1 is a particularly dangerous day on the roads.”

AAA reminds drivers to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or call a ride-share service. Impaired driving crashes are completely preventable.

“When you’re ringing in the new year, remember driving impaired can have tragic and senseless consequences,” said Col. Chuck Jones, OSP superintendent. “If you feel different, you drive different.”

Ohio drivers are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.