DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is warning drivers headed out for the holiday weekend to avoid driving impaired.

OSP said in a release that the New Year is combined with the Ohio State Buckeyes playing in the college football playoff game. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign by OSP is included in the zero-tolerance policy.

In the four-day reporting period from 2021-2022, 12 crashes were fatal and 6 of the crashes involved alcohol and/or drugs. 232 people were arrested for OVI from Thursday, Dec. 30 to Sunday, Jan. 2.

“Driving impaired can have tragic and senseless consequences. We need you to help us ring in the new year safely and responsibly,” Patrol Superintendent Colonel Chuck A. Jones said.

The holiday reporting period for this weekend will be from Friday, Dec. 30 to Monday, Jan. 2.

If you do plan to drink, OSP says to think ahead by designating a sober driver or making other arrangements to keep everyone safe. If you live and are traveling in Montgomery County, click here for information about getting a free Uber ride from the ArriveSafe campaign.

If you are out on the road this holiday weekend and suspect impaired drivers or drug activity, call OSP by dialing #677.