DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Ohio.

According to the Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 58-year-old James Henson from Grove City is dead after a crash on Wednesday, April 5 at around 11:30 a.m. The release says the crash happened on State Route 207 in Fayette County.

Henson was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado and OSP believes he was headed southbound on SR 207, when he is believed to have travelled off of the left side of the roadway and struck several items, a preliminary investigation showed. One of the items Henson is believed to have struck was a tree before his vehicle overturned.

Officials pronounced Henson dead at the scene.

Law enforcement says there was no passengers in the Silverado and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say the driver was not wearing his safety belt and alcohol is suspected in the crash.