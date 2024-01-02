DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) released their New Year’s weekend report.

In the report, OSP provisional statistics recorded six fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities on Ohio’s roadways. Of the seven fatalities, five were not wearing an available safety belt.

This is a decrease from the previous year where 13 fatalities were reported. This is also a lesser total than the nine people killed over Christmas weekend the week previous.

The four-day reporting period began at midnight on Friday, Dec. 29 and concluded on Monday, Jan. 1 at 12 a.m.

During that time, troopers made 3,259 traffic enforcement contacts, including 272 OVI arrests, 106 distracted driving and 409 safety belt citations.