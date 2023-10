DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will set up a checkpoint somewhere in Warren County Friday night to catch and deter those driving under the influence.

The actual location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning. It is being paid for by federal funds.

OSP says there have been more than 340 fatal crashes this year that involve operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and that it makes around 12,000 OVI arrests a year on average.