OSP: 10 fatal crashes during Labor Day holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 10 people were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday, according to provisional data.

538 drivers were arrested by troopers for OVI and 3,289 safety belt citations were issued. Troopers also made 477 drug arrests and 170 felony apprehensions.

A total of 26,035 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 14,533 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also aided 2,944 motorists.

The reporting period began Friday, September 4, at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 7, at 11:59 p.m.