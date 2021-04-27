OSHP troopers return from Minnesota; ‘no significant incidents’ following Chauvin verdict

OHIO (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers assisting in Minnesota were sent home after no significant incident occurred after the Chauvin verdict.

OSHP received requests for assistance from the Governor of Minnesota and the Minnesota State Patrol after Minnesota had seen several nights of protests and unrest following the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Minnesota was also preparing for possible unrest following the verdict of ex-officer Derek Chauvin.

OSHP said Tuesday that the entire contingency of Ohio troopers who responded to assist in Minnesota returned home to Ohio over the weekend.

“It was determined the Ohio troopers were no longer needed due to the fact there had been no significant incidents after the verdict,” said an OSHP spokesperson.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.