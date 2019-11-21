OSHP trooper injured after hit by van while investigating Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being struck by a van along Interstate 70 and U.S. 42 in Madison County early Thursday morning.

The trooper, who was assigned to the West Jefferson Post, was outside the patrol car on the berm in a reflective vest taking pictures of a crash that already had a lane closed when he was hit by a van.

The trooper was flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center by Medflight.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The southbound lanes of 42 are closed at this time due to the crash.

The identity of the trooper has not been released.

