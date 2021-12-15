COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An on-duty Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured after a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the OSHP, Trooper Jarid I. Fitzpatrick’s cruiser was traveling westbound on I-70 near 18th Street, at about 3:15 a.m., when it struck the rear of a semi-truck also traveling westbound.

A spokesperson with the OSHP says Fitzpatrick was transported to an area hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Several lanes of I-70WB are closed in the area.