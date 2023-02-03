AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a suspect who fled an Akron traffic stop late last month intentionally backed into a state trooper’s cruiser.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 28. Cleveland district state troopers attempted to stop the pickup truck driven by 44-year-old Albert Hazlett of Richfield for a red light violation at the intersection of South Main and East South streets in Akron, according to a news release.

But the truck fled onto a highway, leading the trooper on a chase.

The trooper’s dashboard camera video shows Hazlett intentionally backing into the trooper’s cruiser, damaging it, before speeding off again, according to the release.

(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The pursuit ended in Cuyahoga Falls on an unmarked dirt road off Bolanz Road and in a heavily wooded area, into which Hazlett fled on foot, according to the release. Body camera footage shows officers setting a perimeter around the area, calling for a drone and using a K-9 to search for Hazlett. He was arrested soon after.

Authorities found drugs and paraphernalia in the truck, according to the release. The trailer itself was reported stolen by Akron police.

Hazlett also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Hazlett was arraigned Monday in Akron Municipal Court on felony counts of willful fleeing and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanor counts related to the chase and drug possession, court records show. His case is now pending before a Summit County grand jury.

He may face additional charges once the investigation is complete, according to the release.

The passenger in the truck, a 45-year-old Richfield woman, was also arrested. She has not been charged, according to court records.