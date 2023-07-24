(WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking votes in the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is hosting this national contest, and 2023 marks the 10th year of it. The competition is open to all 50 states, although not all have decided to partake in it this year.

The organization said the contest began as a friendly competition between the state agencies and is proving to be a “fun and engaging way to allow our state’s community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner.”

Courtesy: OSHP Facebook

Current standings in the contest as of 4 p.m. July 21 feature Kentucky in the lead, followed by California and Indiana. Ohio falls in the upper half at 19th place out of a total of 49 places, although some states without a submission have still received votes.

Votes can be submitted once per day throughout the duration of the contest, which concludes July 31 at 12 p.m. EST.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar.”

For a complete list of images and to vote on your favorite, click here.