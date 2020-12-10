OSHP names Ironton Post Trooper of the Year

Trooper Ethan S. Branham has been named the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ironton Post 2020 Trooper of the Year (Photo Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) – The Ohio State High Way Patrol has selected its 2020 Ironton Post Trooper of the Year.

OSHP says Trooper Ethan S. Branham was selected in recognition of his outstanding service throughout the year. His peers chose him for this award based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, enthusiasm, courteousness toward others and his cooperation with his peers, supervisors and the public.

Branham transferred to the Ironton Post in 2018 after being assigned to the Fremont Post when he joined the Highway Patrol in 2016. He woked for the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio as a jailer before joining the Patrol, according to the OSHP.

The OSHP says Branham is now a contender for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award, which will be announced at a later time.