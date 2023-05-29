LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — A teenager is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lebanon early Monday morning.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hart Road near Miller Road on Monday, May 29 shortly after 3 a.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that 17-year-old Shawn Mitchell from Lebanon was traveling south on Hart Road in a 2002 Honda Civic. Mitchell reportedly drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
OSHP reported that Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.