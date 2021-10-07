HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Blue Alert has been issued for 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Halhorn, a suspect accused of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

The incident took place early Thursday morning on I-75 in Hancock County, Ohio.

According to authorities, Trooper Josef Brobst was injured during the shooting, and transported to a hospital.

Halhorn is a black male, 5’10 tall, weighs 225, and has black hair and brown eyes. The vehicle involved in the incident is a black 2016 Chevy Suburban, Michigan license plate number: C7482198.

If you happen to see the suspect or the vehicle, call 1-877-262-3764.