OSHP issues 557 distracted driving citations during weeklong initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the “6-State Trooper Project” worked together to focus on distracted driving enforcement in early April.

The initiative started April 5 and ended April 12 and included:

Indiana State Police

Kentucky State Police

Michigan State Police

Pennsylvania State Police

West Virginia State Police

Ohio State Highway Patrol

OSHP issued 557 citations for distracted driving that week, with 59 being issued in Hamilton County and 45 in Cuyahoga County.

The “6-State Trooper Project” is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

For a complete breakdown of activity, click here.