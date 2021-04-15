OSHP issues 557 distracted driving citations during weeklong initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the “6-State Trooper Project” worked together to focus on distracted driving enforcement in early April.
The initiative started April 5 and ended April 12 and included:
- Indiana State Police
- Kentucky State Police
- Michigan State Police
- Pennsylvania State Police
- West Virginia State Police
- Ohio State Highway Patrol
OSHP issued 557 citations for distracted driving that week, with 59 being issued in Hamilton County and 45 in Cuyahoga County.
The “6-State Trooper Project” is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
