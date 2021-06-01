OSHP: Fewer traffic deaths Memorial Day weekend compared to 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported fewer deaths on the state’s roadways during 2021 Memorial Day compared to 2020.

The data was collected from Friday, May 28, to Monday, May 31.

This year, nine people died across the state, while 2020 saw 20 traffic deaths over the Memorial Day weekend. OSHP said that when compared to the previous three year average, the number of deaths dropped by 49 percent in 2021.

State troopers made 25,658 traffic enforcement contacts; including 549 OVI arrests, 377 drug arrests and 3,720 safety belt citations. In addition, the Patrol made 13,448 non-enforcement contacts including 2,523 motorist assists.

OHSP asks motorists to keep the roadway safe by following traffic laws, wearing safety belts and driving sober. You can report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving by calling #677.

