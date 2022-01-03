COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reported fewer deaths on roadways than the previous year during the New Year’s holiday.

During the reporting period of midnight on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, the OSHP reported ten deaths on Ohio’s roadways. Four of the deaths were the result of the person not wearing an available seat belt. Three of the deaths were OVI-related and five were pedestrians. This is a decrease from the previous year’s reporting period for the New Year’s holiday, in which OSHP reported 14 deaths.

During the reporting period, troopers made 2,575 traffic enforcement contacts, 229 OVI arrests, 59 distracted driving citations and 288 safety belt citations, said OSHP.

OSHP encouraged the public to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers as well as drug activity.

A full statistical analysis of OSHP’s enforcement over the holiday is available here.