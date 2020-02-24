OSHP chase with speeds over 100 mph ends in crash

LOVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) – A chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol ended in a crash in Hamilton County Monday.

The OSHP said around 05:30 a.m., troopers saw a 2016 Nissan Versa traveling north on I-275 in Clermont County at 101 mph. Troopers tried to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. According to the OSHP, the car continued northbound in excess of 100 mph and exited on Loveland Madeira Road.

The vehicle continued northbound to E. Kemper Road, crossing a set of railroad tracks and losing control. The car then struck a guardrail and overturned into a tree.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. He was flown from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP said no one else was in the car.

The driver was found to be driving under suspension and had warrants issued out of Hamilton County and the State of Kansas.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.