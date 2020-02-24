1  of  2
Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment Global markets plunge as virus cases spread beyond Asia

OSHP chase with speeds over 100 mph ends in crash

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
oshpweb_289076

LOVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) – A chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol ended in a crash in Hamilton County Monday.

The OSHP said around 05:30 a.m., troopers saw a 2016 Nissan Versa traveling north on I-275 in Clermont County at 101 mph. Troopers tried to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. According to the OSHP, the car continued northbound in excess of 100 mph and exited on Loveland Madeira Road.

The vehicle continued northbound to E. Kemper Road, crossing a set of railroad tracks and losing control. The car then struck a guardrail and overturned into a tree.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. He was flown from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP said no one else was in the car.

The driver was found to be driving under suspension and had warrants issued out of Hamilton County and the State of Kansas.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS