COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — A total of 11 people died in nine separate crashes across Ohio during the Independence Day reporting period (July 3-4), according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP reported that impairment was a factor in two of those crashes and a safety belt was not in use for three of them.

In comparison, a total of 16 people died in 16 crashes across Ohio from July 1-4, 2022. Of those crashes, 11 of them involved alcohol or drugs, causing 11 fatalities. In seven of the total fatalities where safety belts were available, five of them were not in use. Seven motorcyclists and two pedestrians were also killed during the time frame.

This year in total, troopers made 133 arrests for impaired driving and 96 for drug-related charges during the reporting period. Troopers also responded to 249 crashes, giving assistance to 1,067 motorists.

OSHP asked that motorists call #677 to report impaired driving or drug activity.

A statewide breakdown of statistics regarding enforcement and crashes can be seen below.