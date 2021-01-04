OSHP: 10 die on Ohio roadways during New Year’s holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported one traffic death in Miami County with a total of 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2020-2021 New Year’s holiday.

According to provisional statistics, two fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, four were OVI-related and five were pedestrians.

The four-day reporting period began at midnight Thursday, December 31, 2020, and ran through 11:59 p.m. on January 3, 2021. This is higher than the two-day reporting period last year when four fatalities were reported.

Montgomery County had 266 incidents reported, ranking it number 9 in the top 10 counties with the highest incidents.

Troopers made 3,979 traffic enforcement contacts; including 303 OVI arrests, 115 distracted driving, and 478 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers and or drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYearHoliday2021_PIO.1.pdf.

