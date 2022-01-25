COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) withdrew its emergency vaccine mandate order for businesses with 100 or more employers.

The mandate was originally issued on Nov. 5, 2021, by OSHA, according to the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Following the withdrawal of the mandate, Yost released a statement.

Our case was about the limits of power, not about the vaccine. Today, the President of the United States bowed to the rule of law, even if it was forced upon him. It will not be the last time. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

According to the Attorney General’s office, Yost led 27 attorneys general in seeking an immediate stay of the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by OSHA. OSHA’s withdrawal followed the United States Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month.