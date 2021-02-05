ORP Chairman Jane Timken to step down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Republican Party (ORP) Chairman Jane Timken announced Friday that she will be stepping down from her role but said she plans to continue working to advance conservative policies in Ohio.

Timken was elected in 2017 and served as the first woman to ever hold the role of chairman for ORP.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party and work with so many dedicated, rock-ribbed conservatives to strengthen our state and stand with President Trump to make our nation great,” Timken said. “Over the last four years, we have secured Ohio’s place as a leading conservative stronghold, expanded Republican leadership at every level and helped President Trump win a commanding second victory in the state.”

She said that she’ll continue to fight for an America First agenda and will announce future plans in the coming weeks.