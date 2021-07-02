Organization lends a hand to the families of two fallen police officers

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Tunnel Towers Foundation paid off the mortgages to the homes of two Ohio first responders, aiding the families both officers left behind.

The first mortgage belonged to Craig Comstock, a Bellefontaine police officer, who died April 10, 2020. He served the community for nearly 18 years and left behind a wife, Michele, and two children.

“I am honored and so grateful for the blessing that you have given to my family. Our home is truly our sanctuary and has been a sense of comfort to me since losing my husband. This home was our dream home and after he passed, I was sure I would have to sell it to keep us afloat. Your great organization made it possible for us to keep our home. There are no words to describe how thankful I am,” said Michele.

The second mortgage belonged to Vu Nguyen, a Cleveland police officer who died during a training exercise July 6, 2018. He served in law enforcement for 20-years and left behind his wife, Holli, and two children.

“My family and I would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It is impossible to fully express in words what a blessing this is to me and my children. It feels like a huge weight was lifted… My children and I are blessed to see my husband’s sacrifice be remembered,” said Holli.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty with young children.