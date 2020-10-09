Operation Trick or Treat: To Catch a Predator leads to arrests in Ohio

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Multiple agencies came together to fight against a growing threat in the Ohio Valley.

The Amsterdam Police Department along with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office were assisted by Bergholz Police Department, Jefferson and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in their newest campaign called Operation Trick or Treat To Catch a Predator.

The campaign was conducted from October 4-6 and During that time, 4 men were arrested and charged for allegedly soliciting sexual acts from law enforcement officials.

They allegedly contacted who they thought was an underage female and arranged to meet with her while sending elicit messages and photos among other things.

These are the individuals they took down in less the 48 Hours.

  • Chad Vahalik, 60 of Amsterdam was Charged with Importuning
Chad Vahalik
  • Raymond Bright Sr., 63 of Amsterdam was Charged with Importuning
Raymond Bright Sr
  • Kyle Vinka, 30 of Bergholz was Charged with Importuning
Kyle Vinka
  • Jason Clutter, 31 of Malvern was charged with Importuning, Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Jason Clutter

Now Officials are asking if there are any other victims of these individuals or others to please come forward and contact the Amsterdam Police Department at (740) 543-3797 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 283-8600.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS