DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Operation Evergreen is bringing Ohio-grown Christmas trees to troops deployed overseas.

Now in its 28th year, the program operates in partnership between the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio Christmas Tree Association (OCTA).

The Reynoldsburg ODA campus hosted Operation Evergreen on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

“Our servicemen and women deserve the best,” said ODA director Brian Baldridge. “Everything our farmers grow is first-rate and that includes Christmas trees. I am proud of the contribution both Ohio growers and ODA are making to ensure military members get a piece of home for the holidays.”

American troops stationed in Kuwait will receive 75 Christmas trees, all grown in Ohio.

The trees are donated by Ohio Christmas tree growers and checked by ODA nursery inspectors before being sent to soldiers serving in the armed forces. Trees received a phytosanitary certificate for international shipment and will be delivered to troops.

Additionally, decorations were donated by local schools, churches, and veterans’ groups.