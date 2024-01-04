COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Winner-Winner, pasta dinner! “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives” star Guy Fieri has announced when his Italian concept restaurant will open in the Columbus area.

Fieri’s second project in Columbus has yet to be named, but the celebrity chef released more details on the future restaurant, which is set to open in the spring at Scioto Downs, 6000 S. High St., along the city’s southern border.

A Scioto Downs spokesperson said the Fieri’s restaurant will feature “an old-school Italian feel polished with textured glass screens, rustic wood finishes, an open pizza & pasta prep station and gallery walls.”

Menu offerings will include Italian staples such as “primetime meatballs, pasta fagioli, chicken parmigiana and 68-layer homemade lasagna.” The space will include two main dining areas, a private dining room and a lounge-like bar, according to the release.

“It’s a true homecoming to bring my latest concept to the area,” said Fieri, who was born in Columbus in 1968. “Being from an Italian family, classic Italian American fare has always been a part of my life and I’m stoked to bring those real deal flavors to Scioto Downs.”

Fieri’s restaurant group is home to 17 “Flavortown Hot Spot” concepts, including a taco joint, sandwich shop, pizza parlor, chophouse and a smokehouse. Fieri briefly operated a ghost kitchen concept named Flavortown Kitchen in Columbus that closed in 2023.

He also recently announced that he will host “Flavortown Fest“, a two-day food extravaganza to be held in Columbus on June 1-2 in 2024.