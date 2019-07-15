Online search tool of consumer protection lawsuits launched

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top lawyer has launched an online tool for searching whether businesses or individuals have been sued for violating consumer protection laws.

Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the Consumer Protection Lawsuit Search will allow Ohio consumers to gauge the reputations of people and businesses.

The searchable database houses civil lawsuits and criminal indictments filed by the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Section and Economic Crimes Unit since 2013. Yost says it was developed in-house by his IT and consumer protection staffs.

Users also will find links to the office’s consumer complaint database and its database of court judgments and assurances of voluntary compliance resulting from consumer cases.

