DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday he has postponed the executions of three individuals in Ohio.

In a release, Governor DeWine said James O’Neal, Jerome Henderson and Melvin Bonnell will not be executed by the state of Ohio this year. All three individuals have received dates to be executed in 2026.

DeWine says the delay for the executions are because of “ongoing problems” of the pharmaceutical suppliers not wanting to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (DRC).

O’Neal was scheduled for execution on Aug. 16 of this year, but he will now be executed on August 19, 2026. Henderson’s date was originally later this year on Sept. 14, but has since been changed to Oct. 21, 2026. Bonnell has also been rescheduled from the set date of Oct. 18 this year to November 18, 2026.