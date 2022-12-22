NORWICH, Ohio (WJW) – Who doesn’t love decorating for the Christmas season? Our traveling-man David Moss has found a magical place, a perfect destination for this time of year.

It’s called a must-stop and shop for the holiday season… Anything and everything you could imagine for Christmas. It’s the White Pillars Christmas House. It’s a one tank trip.

In 2015, three friends had the opportunity to buy this locally famous business.

“We all graduated in school together and our music teacher, Betty Ward, owned the business back in the nineties. And when she owned the business, we were personal friends and we thought that we’d always want to do something like that,” said Keith Taylor, Co-Owner of the White Pillars Christmas House.

So, they bought the business which sits right alongside of Interstate 70 in Norwich, Ohio.

“We have folks visit us from Pennsylvania, from Kentucky, Michigan, all over. And so, we have a lot of business right off the interstate,” Taylor told us.

And what makes this fantastic Christmas shop different?

“Our place is unique because we deal with specialty ornaments and a lot of specialty companies. So, we have like Christopher Radko ornaments that are made in Poland. This year we also have a new ornament out of Poland called Heroes. These are hand-blown glass ornaments, hand-painted specialty ornaments. We also deal with Kurt Adler, which is a popular name that a lot of folks come in just asking for. ‘Do you have Kurt Adler items?’ We deal with Department of 56 villages, so we have the Grinch Village, and we have Disney Village. We have a large collection of activities. A lot of folks collect Jim Shore pieces, so we have a huge collection of Jim Shore,” Taylor said.

While we strolled along admiring all the creative Christmas pieces, we came upon this unusual tree made by a local artist.

“A local artist designed and made a deer antler tree that we have in the shop this year for sale. It is a unique four-foot tree that he has handmade and collected all of the deer antlers he has hunted for all of them,” Taylor told us.

While you’re here, you don’t want to miss Zanesville Pottery which is right next door along with two other village shops.

“German farms, which is like an Amish store, has meats and cheeses and jellies. And then the other shop is called Peace and Plenty, and it is a women’s boutique.”

The White Pillars Christmas shop is a wonderful place find distinctive holiday décor, and best of all it’s just a One Tank Trip away.

Tthey have something for nearly every budget, with Christmas ornaments that range from $1.50 to $99.