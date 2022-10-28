Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure in Columbus Friday morning.

Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes when his 2012 Honda Civic struck Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head on at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on I-70 West near Mound Street and caused I-70 westbound to close between the I70-71 split and State Route 315.

A crew from the Columbus Fire Department pronounced Santillan-Trujillo dead at the scene at around 1:50 a.m. while the Gatton was taken to Grant Hospital in stable condition with a lower right leg injury. Gatton has been with the Dublin PD since 2017 after serving with the Marion Police Department.

The highway reopened at 5:35 a.m.

NBC4i.com will have updates as details become available as the investigation is ongoing.