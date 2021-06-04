One of Ohio’s zoos ranked best in the country, new poll reveals

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 19: Emi, a Sumatran rhinoceros eats Ficus leaves with her three-week-old female calf at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden August 19, 2004 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Emi made history by becoming the first Sumatran rhino to produce two calves in captivity. (Photo by Mike Simons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — One of Ohio’s zoos was ranked the best in the country according to a recent poll.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden ranked No. 1 in the nation on USA Today’s 10 Best Summer Readers’ poll.

According to the news outlet, a panel of experts picked the initial nominees but the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

The poll ranked the following as the country’s best zoos:

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden – Cincinnati, Ohio Fort Worth Zoo – Fort Worth, Texas Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium – Omaha, Nebraska Cheyenne Mountain Zoo – Colorado Springs, Colorado Nashville Zoo – Nashville, Tennessee Brevard Zoo – Melbourne, Florida Audubon Zoo – New Orleans, Louisiana Saint Louis Zoo – Saint Louis, Missouri Dallas Zoo – Dallas, Texas Denver Zoo – Denver, Colorado

The Cincinnati Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the nation. It features several animal habitats and exhibits.

It is also home to world-famous Fiona the Hippo. (Watch the video below for our previous report on Fiona.)

You can learn more about the Cincinnati Zoo by visiting the organization’s website.