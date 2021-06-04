One of Ohio’s zoos ranked best in the country, new poll reveals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — One of Ohio’s zoos was ranked the best in the country according to a recent poll.
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden ranked No. 1 in the nation on USA Today’s 10 Best Summer Readers’ poll.
According to the news outlet, a panel of experts picked the initial nominees but the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.
The poll ranked the following as the country’s best zoos:
- Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Fort Worth Zoo – Fort Worth, Texas
- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium – Omaha, Nebraska
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo – Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Nashville Zoo – Nashville, Tennessee
- Brevard Zoo – Melbourne, Florida
- Audubon Zoo – New Orleans, Louisiana
- Saint Louis Zoo – Saint Louis, Missouri
- Dallas Zoo – Dallas, Texas
- Denver Zoo – Denver, Colorado
The Cincinnati Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the nation. It features several animal habitats and exhibits.
It is also home to world-famous Fiona the Hippo. (Watch the video below for our previous report on Fiona.)
You can learn more about the Cincinnati Zoo by visiting the organization’s website.