TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) — One person is dead and another seriously injured in an explosion at a granite company in Portage County.

Firefighters were called to Korkan Granite at 4561 Crystal Parkway in Tallmadge at around 8:30 a.m. with a report of an explosion, according to the Tallmadge Fire Department.

When crews arrived they say they found no fire but there was evidence of an explosion at a storage unit, near vehicles and other equipment.

A man was killed. One woman was taken to the hospital with serious injures. Another woman was treated at the scene and released, the department says.

Vehicles nearby were also damaged.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.

Officers remain on the scene for investigation.

