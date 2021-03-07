One critical after shooting near Morse Road Walmart in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after reports of a shooting at a Walmart in northeast Columbus.

Police say the victim was found shot in the upper torso and head. They were transferred to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has been named as 23-year old Shannon Knighten.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart at 3900 Morse Road in Easton for reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

Update: Columbus Police say the shooting occurred outside the Walmart parking lot, and that one suspect fled the scene in a dark Chevy Equinox. The victim is a possible juvenile, and police say the suspect and victim appeared to be in some verbal conflict. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/3yoYUbVeMx — Jonathan Jackson (@JonathanNBC4) March 7, 2021

Police believe the suspect and the victim appeared to know each other and were in some type of verbal altercation that led to the shooting.

The male suspect fled the scene in a dark colored Chevy Equinox.

The Walmart did not close and the store was not evacuated. One entrance where police are conducting their investigation is closed.

Witnesses said that while they didn’t see the shooting, they did witness the aftermath.

“We were. . .pulling up, and then we just heard noises, but I didn’t think it was a gunshot,” said shopper Daniela Fergoso. “And then, all of a sudden, we see cops, they’re going to Walmart.”

“I didn’t know what was going on, but I was like, just as far as me here, right there, a person was laying on the ground,” said shopper Mac Jochen.

CPD says they have identified a suspect and have filed warrants.