One dead in shooting at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead Monday after a shooting involving multiple police and security officers at St. Ann’s Hospital.

According to Westerville and Columbus police officials, police responded to a call of a man passed out in his vehicle. They requested medics, and the man was taken to St. Ann’s emergency room, with the officers accompanying him.

Officers learned that the man had domestic violence warrants out in his name, as well as a weapons under disability warrant in Franklin County.

It is unknown at what point or how the man became armed, but the shooting involved multiple rounds, with Columbus police, Westerville police, and St. Ann’s security present. Police said it was personnel from St. Ann’s and Columbus police who fired their weapons.

None of the four officers involved was injured, but the suspect was.

The suspect later died of his injuries.

“Just let the community know this is another example of this type of thing could happen anywhere,” said Westerville City Police Department Chief Charles Chandler. “Right now, all innocent folks, there was no one else in the emergency room that was injured, no other serious injuries except for the suspect.”

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene, as it typically takes the lead in officer-involved shootings.

St. Ann’s is part of the Mount Carmel Health System. It is in Westerville but borders on Columbus, and its security officers are licensed by the state to carry arms.

The hospital remains open for visitors and patients.