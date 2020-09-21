4-year-old dead, four others hurt in Struthers shooting

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Struthers police, a child is dead and four others — two men and two women — have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the city early Monday morning. According to a neighbor, it was a 4-year-old boy who was killed.

Two of the hurt victims are in critical condition.

Investigators from the coroner’s office cradled the body of the child as they brought him out to sobs almost as soon as the front door of the house opened just before 6 a.m.

The child belonged to one of the women, according to Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy.

The shooting happened at 111 Perry St. around 2 a.m. The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him.

The sister of the woman who lives there said she has no idea who could’ve done this.

She said everyone was in the same room when the shooter came in.

She said they had been living in the house for eight months.

Struthers police have not given a description of the suspect yet, other than that he’s a man.

Officers say nothing was stolen so they don’t think it was a robbery attempt, but they are still investigating.

The Mahoning County Homicide Task Force is investigating and Youngstown Police Department is helping as well.