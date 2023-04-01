CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead while four others sustained injuries in a head-on crash Friday morning in Guernsey County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Honda was driving west on U.S. Route 22 near Brushy Fork Road just before 11:00 a.m. Simultaneously, an Infiniti QX60 was driving east on US22 when it drove left of the center line and hit the Honda head-on.

Inside the Honda were a driver and two passengers while the Infiniti had a driver and one passenger. One of the passengers of the Honda, identified as 71-year-old Thomas Matello, was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver and second passenger in the Honda also sustained serious injuries and were taken to Grant Medical Center and Southeastern Regional Medical Center, respectively. OSHP says the two people inside the Infiniti sustained minor injuries.

OSHP continues to investigate this crash and its initial findings show that alcohol is not a suspected factor.