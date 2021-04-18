One dead, five injured in shooting during vigil in Truro Township

TRURO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Several people who gathered at a vigil were shot and one was killed in Truro Township near east Columbus Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Jim Gilbert, several people were shot near a store on the 5000 block of Chatterton Road at approximately 7:38 p.m.

Gilbert said people were gathered at a Dollar General parking lot to hold a vigil for someone killed last week.

According to a Columbus Police Department spokesperson, six people in all were shot Saturday night.

People at the scene said that for this type of violence to happen while people were already grieving is unacceptable.

“I mean, they said a balloon release was being held,” said resident Jacqueline Smith. “I mean, it’s sad. For you to even… a person already, a family lost a person already, and for someone to come and do something like that, it’s just sad.”

Multiple agencies including Columbus Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene, but the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. It has not yet released any suspect information.

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.