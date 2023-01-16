COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night.

Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.

Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

In a Monday morning release, CPD said a fight took place between a security guard at the store and a woman. Police add that Royal entered the store and began fighting the security guard, leading to shots being fired with at least one bullet striking Royal. Columbus police did not specify who fired the shots.

No charges have been filed at this time as the case will be forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office for review. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730.