MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a crash in Mercer County on Sunday.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of US-127 and SR-119.

Investigation revealed that a 51-year-old Texas man was driving a semi south on US-127 while 33-year-old Bradley C. Wendel was traveling west on SR-119. Wendel failed to stop at the stop sign on SR-119 at US-127 and struck the trailer of the semi.

Wendal was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The semi driver was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation