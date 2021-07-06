OHTF1: Search efforts improve after Florida condo building implosion

FILE – In this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, in Surfside, Fla. Even as the search continues over a week later for signs of life in the mangled debris of the fallen Champlain Towers South, the process of seeking answers about why it happened and who is to blame is already underway in Florida’s legal system. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

SURFSIDE, Florida (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 said search efforts have improved after the implosion of the remaining part of the Florida condo building.

OHTF1 spokesperson Phil Sinewe said OHTF1, along with four additional FEMA teams and multiple local and State of Florida resources, are continuing to continue to work in search functions at the Champlain Towers collapse site. He said the implosion of the remaining building has allowed for all search efforts to get into a much better “rhythm” of work.

Planning Team Manager John Kaminski said, “With a good rhythm comes very productive work. All the rescue personnel on-site are driven to complete a task, they thrive on this rhythm for results. Spirits are high as progress moves forward with the search tasks at hand. We are proud of all our personnel.”

Teams are still working a 12-on and 12-off rotation. Sinewe said blowing dust and debris is always a challenge. With the arrival of Elsa, the teams do not expect much of a disruption to work, however, lightning and high wind gusts can cause a suspension in work.

Sinewe said OHTF1 expects to remain on-site, performing search functions for several more days, with no specific return date known at this time.