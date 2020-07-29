OHSAA suspends school vs. school scrimmages for football, soccer, field hockey

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) is moving forward with plans to begin practice for fall sports on Saturday, August 1.
The OHSAA will have student-athletes sign a pledge to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 along with following safety guidelines that include social distancing whenever possible, wearing face coverings while not on the field, and reducing the sharing of common equipment.
However, all school vs. school scrimmages for football, social, and field hockey are suspended.
“We do not anticipate that suspension changing soon and there remains the possibility that no scrimmages will be permitted in the contact sports of football, soccer and field hockey. We will certainly keep you updated if that changes,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday.
The OHSAA is now working to finalize contest day mandates and requirements that are to be strictly enforced.
