OHSAA moving forward with fall golf, tennis, volleyball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) will move forward with low-contact sports this fall.

OHSAA confirmed Tuesday that boys and girls golf, girls tennis, and volleyball can hold competitions between schools in the fall. Other sports such as cross-country, field hockey, soccer, and football have not yet been approved for competitions by the state.

“The OHSAA is working with the Governor’s Office toward safety protocols and permission for those sports this fall,” officials said in a social media statement.