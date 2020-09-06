OHSAA moves forward with tournaments, cuts costs amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) will have tournaments for all 26 sanctioned sports this school year, but the state’s sports order has caused a dramatic decrease in revenue because of earlier cancellations and reduced attendance.

With 80% of its revenue coming from ticket sales at postseason tournaments and the remainder coming from corporate partners and officials dues, the OHSAA Board of Directors approved the following cuts and other changes:

Standard Ticket Pricing : All sectional and district tournament tickets will be sold online at $8.00

: All sectional and district tournament tickets will be sold online at $8.00 Presale Ticket Shares/Bonuses : Football and basketball presale ticket shares/bonuses will not be paid out to member schools participating in 2020-­21 OHSAA tournaments

: Football and basketball presale ticket shares/bonuses will not be paid out to member schools participating in 2020-­21 OHSAA tournaments Online Tickets : Presale tournament tickets will be available for all sports and will be sold online – OSHAA will not offer gate tickets at this time

: Presale tournament tickets will be available for all sports and will be sold online – OSHAA will not offer gate tickets at this time Team Tournament Expenses : No team expenses will be paid to member schools participating in 2020-­21 OHSAA tournaments

: No team expenses will be paid to member schools participating in 2020-­21 OHSAA tournaments Tournament Entry Fees : $25 tournament entry fees will be incorporated for the following sports — boys and girls bowling; boys and girls golf; gymnastics; boys and girls cross country; boys and girls tennis; boys and girls track & field and boys and girls swimming & diving. As an “emerging” sport, boys and girls lacrosse will continue to have a $100 fee per gender

: $25 tournament entry fees will be incorporated for the following sports — boys and girls bowling; boys and girls golf; gymnastics; boys and girls cross country; boys and girls tennis; boys and girls track & field and boys and girls swimming & diving. Other Fees : Bowling tournament lane fees and golf tournament greens fees will not be paid by the OHSAA in 2020­-21

: Bowling tournament lane fees and golf tournament greens fees will not be paid by the OHSAA in 2020­-21 Tournament Suspension : The regional and state dual team wrestling tournaments will be suspended for the 2020­-21 school year The 83rd season of the individual wrestling tournaments will continue

: The regional and state dual team wrestling tournaments will be suspended for the 2020­-21 school year

OHSAA took other cost cutting measures by removing three full-time positions and having senior staff members take a 20% pay cut. The organization has also done away with all part-time and intern positions.

Several of its publications have been suspended, including OHSAA Magazine, the School Directory, Year in Review and Pocket Calendar. Some productions have also been suspended, like the OHSAA Radio Network and video production for annual public service announcements.

