Ohio’s unemployment rate unchanged in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Service (ODJFS) said Friday Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.7% in April 2021, unchanged from 4.7% in March.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 3,700 over the month, from a revised 5,312,000 in March to 5,308,300 in April 2021.

Ohio and U.S. Unemployment Rates, seasonally adjusted

April 2020 – April 2021

According to ODJFS, the number of unemployed workers in Ohio in April was 273,000, up from 271,000 in March. The number of unemployed has decreased by 636,000 in the past 12 months from 909,000. The April unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 16.4% in April 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 6.1%, up from 6.0% in March, and down from 14.8% in April 2020.

Ohio and U.S. Labor Force Participation Rates, seasonally adjusted, April 2020 – April 2021

In April, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 62.3%, up from 62.1% in March 2021 and up from 59.8% in April 2020. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 61.7%, up from 61.5% last month and up from 60.2% one year ago.

A look at the numbers

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 893,200, decreased 400 over the month as losses in manufacturing (-800) exceeded gains in construction (+400). Mining and logging employment did not change over the month. The private service-providing sector, at 3,671,000, decreased 3,000 as losses in leisure and hospitality (-3,900); trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,700); information (-100); and professional and business services (-100) surpassed gains in educational and health services (+1,900), other services (+800), and financial activities (+100). Government employment, at 744,100, decreased 300 as losses in state (-700) and federal (-100) government outpaced gains in local government (+500).

From April 2020 to April 2021, nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 586,900. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 104,800. Manufacturing added 74,500 jobs in durable goods (+52,800) and nondurable goods (+21,700). Construction added 31,000 jobs, and mining and logging employment decreased 700. Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 489,700 with gains in leisure and hospitality (+184,700); trade, transportation, and utilities (+120,900); educational and health services (+67,500); professional and business services (+55,700); other services (+48,400); financial activities (+11,100); and information (+1,400). Government employment decreased 7,600 as losses in state (-9,900) and federal (-1,100) government outweighed gains in local government (+3,400).