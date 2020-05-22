1  of  2
Breaking News
Ohio’s unemployment rate reaches 16.8% in April Mayor: Pakistan plane crashes near Karachi, all 107 killed
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Ohio’s unemployment rate reaches 16.8% in April

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment rate raised to 16.8% in April, up from 5.8% in March. 

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in April was 957,000, up 623,000 from 334,000 in March. The number of unemployed has increased by 721,000 in the past 12 months from 236,000. The April unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1% in April 2019. 

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 823,700 over the month, from a revised 5,539,100 in March to 4,715,400 in April.

The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 14.7%, up from 4.4% in March, and up from 3.6% in April 2019. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS