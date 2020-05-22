Ohio’s unemployment rate reaches 16.8% in April

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment rate raised to 16.8% in April, up from 5.8% in March.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in April was 957,000, up 623,000 from 334,000 in March. The number of unemployed has increased by 721,000 in the past 12 months from 236,000. The April unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1% in April 2019.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 823,700 over the month, from a revised 5,539,100 in March to 4,715,400 in April.

The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 14.7%, up from 4.4% in March, and up from 3.6% in April 2019.