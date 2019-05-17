Ohio’s unemployment rate dips slightly in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from March to April.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4.3% in April, compared with 4.4% the previous month. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.6% in April 2018.

The national rate was 3.6% in April, down from 3.8% in March, and down from 3.9% in April 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 1,400 jobs from March to April.

The agency reports gains in educational and health services; financial activities; and professional and business services exceeded losses in trade, transportation and utilities; other services, leisure and hospitality; and information.

Manufacturing saw a decrease of 500 jobs in April while the construction sector gained 500 jobs.

