Ohio’s U.S. Representatives vote down party lines on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH/NewsNation Now) — Ohio’s 16 U.S. Representatives fell in line as they voted down party lines, with one exception, with the rest of their House colleagues as they passed the final version of a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday.
Rep. Jared Golden of Maine was the only Democrat to vote against the measure. Golden was one of two Democrats to vote no on the American Rescue Plan the first time it passed the House.
The American Rescue Plan Act will now make its way to Biden’s desk. He is expected to sign Friday afternoon. The final passage of the bill means the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 stimulus checks almost right away, according to tax experts.
List of how Ohio’s 16 U.S. Representatives voted for H.R. 1319 (American Rescue Plan Act):
- 1st district, Steve Chabot (R): no
- 2nd district, Brad Wenstrup (R): no
- 3rd district, Joyce Beatty (D): yes
- 4th district, Jim Jordan (R) : no
- 5th district, Bob Latta (R): no
- 6th district, Bill Johnson (R): no
- 7th district, Bob Gibbs (R): no
- 8th district, Warren Davidson (R): no
- 9th district, Marcy Kaptur (D): yes
- 10th district, Mike Turner (R): no
- 11th district, Marcia Fudge (D): yes
- 12th district, Troy Balderson (R): no
- 13th district, Tim Ryan (D): yes
- 14th district, David Joyce (R): no
- 15th district, Steve Stivers (R): no
- 16th district, Anthony Gonzalez (R): no