Ohio’s U.S. Representatives vote down party lines on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks inside the House Chamber as lawmakers vote on the final revised legislation of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, at the US Capitol on March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. – The US Congress on Wednesday passed Joe Biden’s enormous economic relief package, delivering a resounding victory for the US president and a desperately needed injection of cash to millions of families and businesses enduring the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/NewsNation Now) — Ohio’s 16 U.S. Representatives fell in line as they voted down party lines, with one exception, with the rest of their House colleagues as they passed the final version of a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday.

Rep. Jared Golden of Maine was the only Democrat to vote against the measure. Golden was one of two Democrats to vote no on the American Rescue Plan the first time it passed the House.

The American Rescue Plan Act will now make its way to Biden’s desk. He is expected to sign Friday afternoon. The final passage of the bill means the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 stimulus checks almost right away, according to tax experts.

List of how Ohio’s 16 U.S. Representatives voted for H.R. 1319 (American Rescue Plan Act):